The Real Reason You Won't Hear The F-Word On The Beavis And Butthead Revival

After a few years spent in development, everyone's favorite metalhead moron delinquents, Beavis and Butthead, are set to return to the small screen. Judging from recent interviews and previews, the Paramount+ revival "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead" seems to be both more of the same from the two nacho-loving miscreants, but with some new twists — such as the fact that some segments will take place in the teen's futures, a notion that some segments of the show's fanbase can't stand, evidently. That controversy aside, the majority of the program seems set to follow Beavis and Butthead through their small Texas hometown as they cause chaos and misfortune to those around them and one another. There will even be segments where they riff on modern videos, per Pitchfork, a hallmark of the original show which has often been excised from DVD and rebroadcast versions of the show due to copyright issues (per We Is Radio).

While the original version of "Beavis and Butthead" was often violent, a little lewd and nothing if not scatological, there was one very particular line it never crossed due to MTV-related restrictions — verbal profanity. The show's teens eschew f-bombs and other profanity the way Stewart avoids listening to anything outside of the top 20.

Finally, those wondering if Beavis and Butthead will get a little bluer on their new streaming home have an answer — and an explanation — straight from Mike Judge himself.