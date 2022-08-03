The Real Reason You Won't Hear The F-Word On The Beavis And Butthead Revival
After a few years spent in development, everyone's favorite metalhead moron delinquents, Beavis and Butthead, are set to return to the small screen. Judging from recent interviews and previews, the Paramount+ revival "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead" seems to be both more of the same from the two nacho-loving miscreants, but with some new twists — such as the fact that some segments will take place in the teen's futures, a notion that some segments of the show's fanbase can't stand, evidently. That controversy aside, the majority of the program seems set to follow Beavis and Butthead through their small Texas hometown as they cause chaos and misfortune to those around them and one another. There will even be segments where they riff on modern videos, per Pitchfork, a hallmark of the original show which has often been excised from DVD and rebroadcast versions of the show due to copyright issues (per We Is Radio).
While the original version of "Beavis and Butthead" was often violent, a little lewd and nothing if not scatological, there was one very particular line it never crossed due to MTV-related restrictions — verbal profanity. The show's teens eschew f-bombs and other profanity the way Stewart avoids listening to anything outside of the top 20.
Finally, those wondering if Beavis and Butthead will get a little bluer on their new streaming home have an answer — and an explanation — straight from Mike Judge himself.
Judge thinks actual cursing would be out of character for Beavis and Butthead
In an August 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mike Judge revealed that Beavis and Butthead still won't be dropping any curse words in their new incarnation, but not because he doesn't have the opportunity to do so.
"You know, way back with 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,' we could have said the word 's***,' but somehow, it just didn't seem like them," Judge mused. While wide-eyed innocence isn't necessarily a quality that fans of the show might conjure to mind when they think of the show's titular characters, Judge sees both boys that way. Judge also seems to think that the boys' unique vocabularies might be besmirched by adding four-letter words to their verbal onslaughts. "There's just something funny about a bunch of stupid phrases like "butt-wagon" and "butt-munch," Judge said.
Since Judge himself feels that curse words don't add to Beavis and Butthead's vocabularies, then it's likely fans will never hear them drop an f-bomb. Four letter words or not, fans will get to see how Beavis and Butthead adapt to the modern world when the first batch of new "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead" episodes arrive on Paramount + August 4.