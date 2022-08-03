Yellowjackets' Adult Stars Each Think The Show Is About Something Completely Different

Showtime's "Yellowjackets" tells the traumatic story of a high school soccer team (the eponymous Yellowjackets) who are thrust into a harrowing survival situation when their plane crashes deep within the Canadian wilderness. The story is told through a nonlinear narrative: chronicling the horrifying conditions that the team had to endure during their 19-month stay in the woods, while also flashing-forward to show how the trauma of this chilling event continues to impact each of the teammates throughout their adult lives.

Season 1 of "Yellowjackets" received universal critical acclaim for its mystery elements, performances, and unique blend of horror and drama — and as of this writing the series holds an incredible 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Suffice to say, there is certainly a lot going on in "Yellowjackets," and while the numerous branching aspects of the series have received plenty of praise from critics, at times it can be hard to pin down exactly what kind of a show "Yellowjackets" really is. Is it a survival horror story? A psychological drama?

Indeed, even the adult cast members of the series seem unsure of the answer, as they all have differing opinions on what the series is actually about.