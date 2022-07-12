Here's Why Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey Couldn't Get TV Work Before The Shield

Today, Melanie Lynskey is one of the most in-demand actresses in television. Most recently, she starred in the surprise hit series "Yellowjackets," for which she's already won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series (via People). Her work on "Yellowjackets" has also been nominated for several other awards that haven't been announced yet.

Before "Yellowjacket," Lynskey has had several major roles on American TV series. One early success was her role as Rose on the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." In 2003 she was cast in the pilot as Rose, Charlie's (Charlie Sheen) neighbor. It was originally supposed to be a one-off character but was elevated to series regular for the first two seasons (via Prime Timer). She's also had major roles on the first season of "Casle Rock," the miniseries "Mrs. America," and on Hulu's "Candy." That doesn't even include her many film roles.

Given that success, it might be surprising that Lynskey struggled to land television roles early in her career. The issue had nothing to do with her acting talents, and everything to do with international work rules.