Yellowjackets' Adult Stars Confirm What We Suspected About Their Relationships With The Younger Cast

The drama series "Yellowjackets," which was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021. After gaining significant word-of-mouth momentum through the following weeks, 1.3 million viewers tuned into the Season 1 finale ten weeks later, a number which reportedly marked a sizable increase from the premiere (via Deadline).

The series takes place in two timelines: 1996 and 2021. In 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a national tournament. While there, the teens — including secretly pregnant Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), determined Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), troubled Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), and "weird" girl Misty (Sammi Hanratty) — struggle to survive and, as is revealed through a flash-forward in the pilot episode, eventually resort to cannibalism. In 2021, dissatisfied stay-at-home mom Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), politician Taissa (Tawny Cypress), recurrent rehab resident Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and manipulative nurse Misty (Christina Ricci) grapple with the lingering trauma of their time in the wilderness, while dealing with a blackmailer who may know all of their secrets.

Casting directors Libby Goldstein and Junie Lowry-Johnson have received praise for their pitch-perfect casting of the eight actors playing the central four characters (via The Ringer). After all, it's vital to the series that the younger actors and the older actors believably portray the same characters. Beyond the casting, one would assume that the actors who play the same role would need to have a good behind-the-scenes relationship, as well.

In a recent interview, the four adult actresses opened up about their relationships with their younger counterparts — here's what they had to say.