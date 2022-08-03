Better Call Saul Hit With Hefty Lawsuit Over Alleged Season 6 Rip-Off

The climactic final season of "Better Call Saul" is nearly over, and what a ride it's been so far. The "Breaking Bad" spin-off series, which some fans claim is actually better than its predecessor, has explored the story of how a struggling attorney named Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) transforms into the sarcastic, wise-cracking Saul Goodman — a con-man who puts the "criminal" in "criminal lawyer" — for six seasons, but unfortunately, the utterly compelling story of Saul Goodman is nearly at an end.

On the positive side, though, Season 6 has been met with an incredible amount of praise from critics and fans alike –- with the series finale shaping up to be something absolutely spectacular. That said, the sixth season "Better Call Saul" has also certainly faced its fair share of hurdles, most famously when Odekirk suffered a heart attack during the filming of a crucial episode.

Now, a new obstacle has reared its head in opposition to "Better Call Saul" Season 6, in the form of a hefty lawsuit from Liberty Tax Service.