The Real Reason John Boyega Is Still Avoiding Marvel Movies
When "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" hit theaters back in 2015, it seemed like Nigerian British actor John Boyega was catapulted into superstardom almost overnight. Playing the disillusioned stormtrooper FN-2187 (nicknamed "Finn"), Boyega endeared himself to fans worldwide by presenting a compelling "Star Wars" protagonist unlike anything we'd seen before. Indeed, the film itself seemed to set Finn up as the deuteragonist of the upcoming sequel trilogy alongside the Force-sensitive Rey (Daisy Ridley) — though, disappointingly, Finn's involvement in the story dwindled significantly throughout the next two films, and the character essentially became an afterthought by the time "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" rolled around.
Boyega has been candid about his "Star Wars" experience, criticizing the sequel trilogy's treatment of Finn's character and voicing his disappointment in Disney specifically for the way they used him to market a story that he wasn't all that important to. Considering how blunt Boyega has been about his dissatisfaction with both Disney and the "Star Wars" franchise, it's somewhat odd that there have been rumors floating around the Internet that he's going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe — also helmed by Disney. Recently, Boyega himself actually came out to debunk these rumors, though his reasons for not wanting a part in the MCU might not be what you expect.
Boyega wants to devote himself to original indie films and is not interested in the MCU
During a recent interview for Men's Health, John Boyega candidly explained that he has no intentions of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe because he would like to explore more creative projects for the time being. "That's not in the vision for me now," Boyega said, referring to the rumors that have become widespread across the Internet. "I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."
Although some might have thought that Boyega's aversion to the MCU would be connected to his past experiences with Disney, the actor's comments make it clear that his decision comes from a desire to take his career in a different direction. Indeed, several of Boyega's upcoming films, including "Attack the Block 2," the crime thriller "Breaking" (in which Boyega stars alongside the late Michael Kenneth Williams), and the sci-fi conspiracy film "They Cloned Tyrone," are about as far away from a Marvel superhero blockbuster as you can imagine.
If Boyega's upcoming projects are any indication, it seems like the actor is dead set on devoting himself to smaller, more nuanced projects at this point in his career — and as such, we don't expect to see him in the MCU any time soon.