The Real Reason John Boyega Is Still Avoiding Marvel Movies

During a recent interview for Men's Health, John Boyega candidly explained that he has no intentions of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe because he would like to explore more creative projects for the time being. "That's not in the vision for me now," Boyega said, referring to the rumors that have become widespread across the Internet. "I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."

Although some might have thought that Boyega's aversion to the MCU would be connected to his past experiences with Disney, the actor's comments make it clear that his decision comes from a desire to take his career in a different direction. Indeed, several of Boyega's upcoming films, including "Attack the Block 2," the crime thriller "Breaking" (in which Boyega stars alongside the late Michael Kenneth Williams), and the sci-fi conspiracy film "They Cloned Tyrone," are about as far away from a Marvel superhero blockbuster as you can imagine.

If Boyega's upcoming projects are any indication, it seems like the actor is dead set on devoting himself to smaller, more nuanced projects at this point in his career — and as such, we don't expect to see him in the MCU any time soon.