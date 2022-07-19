John Boyega Just Dropped A Major Attack The Block 2 Update

While attending the premiere of Daniel Kaluuya-starring "Nope" this week, Deadline (via Twitter) got some more info from Boyega concerning what level he was on so far when it came to stepping back into the shoes of his former hero, Moses. "We're in the lab. We're cooking, we're cooking. I sat down with Joe Cornish just literally a few weeks ago. So expect some news soon," he promised, expressing enthusiasm to reprise the role he brought to life ten years ago. "We're still in development, but we're cooking something real sweet. We'll have something soon."

It might still be in its infancy but having Boyega and Cornish together again working on this is something to stay excited about. The film was a huge first for both parties back in 2011, earning critical praise not only for Boyega's big screen debut but also Cornish's initial turn in the director's chair before he went on to helm Arthurian modern adventure, "The Kid Who Would Be King." That was also after he'd played a part in writing Steven Spielberg's "The Adventures of Tintin," and Edgar Wright's "Ant-Man" that admittedly never came to pass, but still crawled into the version we got from Peyton Reed.

With illustrious careers developing for both since that one dark night on a council estate, we can only expect good things when they finally head back on the block.