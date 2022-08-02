We Haven't Seen The Last Of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman On Better Call Saul According To Bob Odenkirk
The following article contains spoilers for "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 11
The moment "Better Call Saul" fans have long been waiting for has finally arrived. After a seasons-long tumble down the moral rabbit hole that finally results in Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becoming Saul Goodman, Season 6, Episode 11 sees the wily lawyer meeting up with a small-time chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who is looking to get into the meth game. Little does Saul know, his manipulation of White will (barely) nudge him over the moral horizon into becoming Heisenberg, the drug lord extraordinaire viewers first met in "Breaking Bad." It will also lead to a long, dark night of the soul for White's assistant Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who barely manages to escape the events of both series with his life intact. The fact that all of these horrible events seem to be touched off by Saul's interest in Walter's life was seen as a bold move by fans of "Better Call Saul."
With only two new episodes of "Better Call Saul" left, Odenkirk has revealed a surprising fact about White and Pinkman's futures on the series.
Odenkirk reveals that there's more ahead for both characters
In an August 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Odenkirk announced that both Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be involved in some portion of the final two episodes of "Better Call Saul."
"There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful," the actor said. He went on to add, "I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't." The show has certainly tossed a series of unpredictable twists at viewers, going all the way back to Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) death in Season 3.
Whether that means Saul will bump into a post-series Jesse Pinkman in Alaska (where he was last seen during the Netflix movie "El Camino") or that we're going to get more insight into the early days of Jesse and Walter's empire, fans of the show will have to hang tight to find out what fresh new twist "Better Call Saul" will serve up to them. The show's series finale is slated for August 15.