We Haven't Seen The Last Of Walter White And Jesse Pinkman On Better Call Saul According To Bob Odenkirk

In an August 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Odenkirk announced that both Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be involved in some portion of the final two episodes of "Better Call Saul."

"There's more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful," the actor said. He went on to add, "I love that everybody thinks they're gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, 'Great. We did it — we saw them again!' I'm like, 'You never know what's gonna come next on our show.' So don't be sure you've seen the last — I'm telling you, you haven't." The show has certainly tossed a series of unpredictable twists at viewers, going all the way back to Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) death in Season 3.

Whether that means Saul will bump into a post-series Jesse Pinkman in Alaska (where he was last seen during the Netflix movie "El Camino") or that we're going to get more insight into the early days of Jesse and Walter's empire, fans of the show will have to hang tight to find out what fresh new twist "Better Call Saul" will serve up to them. The show's series finale is slated for August 15.