Barry Season 4 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

If you're dissatisfied with your current place in life, there's no shame in seeking out something that makes you happy. That's exactly what Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) did when he made the decision to pursue a career in acting on HBO's "Barry." His dilemma? He previously worked as a hitman, which has made it next to impossible to live his new, more solitary life to the fullest. That may sound like a terrible position to get trapped in, but thankfully, it's a fictional one that has made for a strong television premise most viewers have yet to tire of.

"Barry" debuted in March of 2018 and quickly developed a strong following among those who gave it a shot. Naturally, this positive response meant that it didn't take long for HBO to greenlight a second season that ultimately arrived a year after the first in March 2019. The second batch of episodes also proved quite popular, propelling "Barry" to a third season in April 2022. Of course, audiences still haven't seen the last of Berkman (or Block), Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), and the rest of the cast.

"Barry" Season 4 was announced in May 2022 (via Deadline), and after a few months of waiting, those involved finally have an encouraging update on it for fans.