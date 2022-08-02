Stranger Things Season 5 Just Hit An Important Milestone

Netflix has released several solid original projects over the years, ranging from the Marvel Comics-based "Daredevil" to the supernatural "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." However, not a single one comes close to the level of success and popularity of "Stranger Things," which kicked off its reign atop the streamer's programming list back in 2016. Armed with a fascinating story, a cast of established actors mixed with a bunch of aspiring Hollywood stars, and a clear reverence for United States culture in the 1980s, it has something for everyone, hence why it caught on in no time.

Following the July 2016 arrival of "Stranger Things" Season 1, fan outcry for a second season was incredibly loud. Thankfully, the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as the higher-ups at Netflix, were more than happy to provide. Season 2 hit streaming in October of 2017 and only seemed to further bolster fan interest. Thus, Season 3 followed suit in July 2019, with Season 4 in the cards. Though the COVID-19 pandemic made viewers wait a little longer to see where the story would go, they finally got the next batch of episodes in 2022. The first seven installments arrived in March, with the last two debuting in July.

Like the three that came before it, the fourth season of "Stranger Things" captivated the entire pop culture world and had folks begging for more in no time. Luckily, Season 5 is on the way, and it just hit a hugely important milestone.