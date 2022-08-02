Why Dominic Monaghan Never Wants To Revisit His Lost Character – Exclusive

Over the years, there have been many rumors about "Lost" being revived or rebooted, but nothing has ever actually been in the works. Still, the speculation is enough for Monaghan to have given a lot of thought to the idea of bringing Charlie back from the dead once again — and he has zero interest.

"I think sooner or later they'll probably revive it," he says. "I wouldn't have anything to do with it. It's like, why would you eat a cheeseburger when you've had steak? There's no reason for me to go back to something and dilute what I did. It's a great TV character that's frozen in time. The only thing that I would do if I re-explored that character, or any character in the 'Lost' canon, is dilute the work that I did."

Despite having no interest reprising his role of Charlie Pace, Monaghan still reflects fondly on the show.

"The best thing about that job was that it caught fire," he says. "It very quickly became the biggest TV show on the planet and was huge for a long time. As an actor ... anything that you do artistically, you want it to resonate with as many people as possible. [And] the journey that my character Charlie goes on — the way that he enters the show, and the way that he exits the show — ended up being some of the most profound moments on that show ... I love what Charlie did. I love that he is one of the most beloved characters on that show and that people have a lot of affection for him."

