Why Dominic Monaghan Never Wants To Revisit His Lost Character – Exclusive
Love it or hate it, there's no denying that "Lost" was a game-changing show. The cult-hit ABC series, which aired for six seasons from 2004 to 2010, follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crash landed on a supernatural tropical island. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Matthew Fox as Jack Shephard with Dominic Monaghan as washed-up rock star Charlie Pace, the unlikely inhabitants must battle a trio of mysterious entities: a "Smoke Monster" that terrorizes the land, a malicious group of settlers known as "The Others," and a research station used by fringe scientists dubbed the Dharma Initiative to conduct experiments on the island.
As Charlie, Monaghan was one of the main characters on the first three seasons of the show, starting off as a drug-addled former member of the fictional rock band Drive Shaft. As the series progressed, he found sobriety, made a love connection with fellow survivor Claire Littleton (Emilie de Ravin), and became a father figure to her son, Aaron.
In the Season 3 finale, Charlie is killed by one of the Others, drowning in an attempt to save his fellow survivors. However, due to the non-linear timeline and supernatural elements of "Lost," he makes appearances throughout the rest of the show, including the controversial series finale.
Despite Charlie being resurrected after his death, Monaghan — who currently stars on "Moonhaven," which streams on AMC+ — has no interest in ever revisiting his beloved "Lost" character if the series were to ever be revived or rebooted. He explained exactly why to Looper during an exclusive interview.
Monaghan wants Charlie to remain 'frozen in time'
Over the years, there have been many rumors about "Lost" being revived or rebooted, but nothing has ever actually been in the works. Still, the speculation is enough for Monaghan to have given a lot of thought to the idea of bringing Charlie back from the dead once again — and he has zero interest.
"I think sooner or later they'll probably revive it," he says. "I wouldn't have anything to do with it. It's like, why would you eat a cheeseburger when you've had steak? There's no reason for me to go back to something and dilute what I did. It's a great TV character that's frozen in time. The only thing that I would do if I re-explored that character, or any character in the 'Lost' canon, is dilute the work that I did."
Despite having no interest reprising his role of Charlie Pace, Monaghan still reflects fondly on the show.
"The best thing about that job was that it caught fire," he says. "It very quickly became the biggest TV show on the planet and was huge for a long time. As an actor ... anything that you do artistically, you want it to resonate with as many people as possible. [And] the journey that my character Charlie goes on — the way that he enters the show, and the way that he exits the show — ended up being some of the most profound moments on that show ... I love what Charlie did. I love that he is one of the most beloved characters on that show and that people have a lot of affection for him."
Monaghan's latest series, "Moonhaven," is now streaming on AMC+, where new episodes are available every Thursday.