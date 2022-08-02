Black Panther 2 Star Letitia Wright Explains How Shuri Will Deal With Her Brother's Death

Letitia Wright caught up with Black Girl Nerds at San Diego Comic-Con and gave fans some insight into the Shuri's struggle in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The Wakandan tech genius will completely immerse herself in her work to help cope with the loss of T'Challa. Wright's comments also suggest that Shuri will create something new and unlike anything we might have seen come out of Wakanda before. "So there's so much new technology to look forward to, and I think that's where her sweet spot is at the moment. Like, 'How do I process this?' And she just throws all of her energy, even more so, into technology. So, there's a lot of cool new things to look out for," Wright revealed.

We see Shuri dealing with her grief in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer, but she also appears to be back at work in her lab with MCU newcomer Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). We only see Riri working in the lab, developing her Ironheart armor, so what Shuri is creating that Wright alluded to is still a mystery. Perhaps it's another Black Panther suit or new and improved Kimoyo Beads. MCU fans will have to wait until November 11 to see what Shuri cooks up and if she is the one to take on the mantle of Black Panther.