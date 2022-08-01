John Wick 4 Actor Provides A Rather Alluring Clue On His New Character

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to further unravel the mysteries and secrets of the High Table. "Chapter 4" will pick up shortly after "Parabellum," which jumped into cinemas in 2019, grossing over $320 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). The third film in the action-thriller franchise ended with the titular character (Keanu Reeves) joining forces with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to take on the nefarious High Table, an organization that has it out for Wick and other misfits.

Details are slim on the upcoming film directed by stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski, but the latest trailer gives fans a strong hint of what's to come. Released during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer teases the return of several characters, and the introduction of new, potentially pivotal players. Though it remains to be seen which allies remain close to Wick's heart, the sneak peek at the latest Reeves-bonanza starts off with Hiroyuki Sanada's stylish character asking the weary hitman if he knows the extent of his violent path. This is followed by the character saying that not even Wick can kill everyone, a reminder that appears to be disguised as a warning.

"Chapter 4" marks Sanada's first appearance in the franchise. At this time, it's unclear whether Sanada is a friend or foe to Wick, but thanks to a new interview, we have some further insight into the mysterious character.