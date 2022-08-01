John Wick 4 Actor Provides A Rather Alluring Clue On His New Character
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to further unravel the mysteries and secrets of the High Table. "Chapter 4" will pick up shortly after "Parabellum," which jumped into cinemas in 2019, grossing over $320 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). The third film in the action-thriller franchise ended with the titular character (Keanu Reeves) joining forces with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to take on the nefarious High Table, an organization that has it out for Wick and other misfits.
Details are slim on the upcoming film directed by stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski, but the latest trailer gives fans a strong hint of what's to come. Released during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer teases the return of several characters, and the introduction of new, potentially pivotal players. Though it remains to be seen which allies remain close to Wick's heart, the sneak peek at the latest Reeves-bonanza starts off with Hiroyuki Sanada's stylish character asking the weary hitman if he knows the extent of his violent path. This is followed by the character saying that not even Wick can kill everyone, a reminder that appears to be disguised as a warning.
"Chapter 4" marks Sanada's first appearance in the franchise. At this time, it's unclear whether Sanada is a friend or foe to Wick, but thanks to a new interview, we have some further insight into the mysterious character.
Hiroyuki Sanada says we should look at his previous work with Keanu Reeves for answers
In a recent interview with Collider, Hiroyuki Sanada was asked about his character in "John Wick: Chapter 4." Though Sanada didn't reveal concrete details about his character and where his allegiance lies in the battle between Wick and The High Table, the veteran Japanese actor invited audience members to look at his professional relationship with Reeves. "Maybe the footage showed the relationship between Keanu and I. I worked with Keanu before, in '47 Ronin,' and the relationship with knowing each other a long time, we could use that chemistry in the movie," Sanada revealed. "So that's a big hint, I think."
In "47 Ronin," Sanada and Reeves' characters are formidable allies, with the former serving as a mentor to Reeves' outcast samurai. Based only on Sanada's comments, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that this "John Wick" character will be a friend of sorts to the battered hitman.
In another interview with Collider, director Chad Stahelski revealed that the project will introduce "a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present." Could Sanada's character be a former confidant or mentor of Wick's? Then again, this is "John Wick," where even the closest of confidants can change on a dime if provided the right amount of coin. The fourth film in the franchise seems set on having Wick work closely with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, so it will be interesting to see if the two have more friends in their corner.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" will hit cinemas on March 24, 2023.