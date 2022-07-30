Stranger Things 4's Joseph Quinn Just Claimed The Most Metal Perk Of Fame

In the video, fans can see Quinn talking and rocking out with Eddie's beloved Metallica backstage at Lalapalooza. After James Hetfield (yes, the James Hetfield) told Quinn that he's been a fan of the show since Season 1, and Quinn thanked him for letting the series use his song, the nine-time Grammy award-winning artist paid Quinn the ultimate compliment. "Thanks for doing it justice," he said.

Having the legendary frontman of an equally legendary band give your shredding skills his seal of approval is a pretty hefty reward for a job well done, but the perks didn't stop there for Quinn. Though he humbly insists he's a little rusty when asked if he wants to jam, by all appearances, Quinn hasn't lost a step when it comes to absolutely owning a song he spent, by his own admission, two years listening and learning. "We'd like to make an announcement," joked drummer Lars Ulrich. "Metallica is a now a five piece, guys." Throughout the jam session and the band's praise, Quinn's British accent and lack of locks are about the only things distinguishing him from his television persona, and his final perk further blurred the lines between the two.

Not only did the band gift Quinn with a stunning replica of Eddie's specially-finished, B.C. Rich NJ Series Warlock guitar, they also signed it for him before paying him tribute during their live show at the festival. It's the most metal perk ever for the man behind the most metal character ever.