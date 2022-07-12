Albuquerque To Honor Breaking Bad In An Unexpected Way

AMC's "Breaking Bad" is widely regarded as a perfect television show, and its legacy cannot be denied. To this day, Vince Gilligan's neo-western crime drama is celebrated by fans for its high drama and unparalleled ability to make viewers sympathize with some questionable characters, most of whom operated on the wrong side of the law. For five riveting seasons, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) produced and distributed methamphetamine throughout New Mexico. Naturally, their illegal escapades brought them into contact with some dangerous human beings. Chaos ensued and blood was shed, but viewers were more than happy to join them for the ride.

There's no denying that Walter and Jesse were compelling characters who knew how to capture people's attention. That said, it's rare for drug dealers to be honored by mainstream society, even if they are fictional and part of a pop-culture phenomenon. However, "Breaking Bad" is a different story, and the city of Albuquerque plans on celebrating the characters in an unexpected way later this month.