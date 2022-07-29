Here's Why Filming Thirteen Lives Gave Colin Farrell Multiple Anxiety Attacks

Ron Howard's new movie "Thirteen Lives" promises to be a dramatic and captivating Hollywood telling of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue — which saw a junior soccer team get saved by a group of volunteer divers after they got trapped inside a heavily flooded cave in Thailand. If what actor and star Colin Farrell recently said in an interview is true, much of the tension and terror that moviegoers will see on-screen was actually felt by the cast in real life.

According to Farrell, there were multiple instances during the filming of "Thirteen Lives" where he suffered full-blown anxiety attacks. The English acting legend plays British cave diver John Volanthen in the film, who was one of the first volunteers to find the junior football team and its coach alive inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the Chiang Rai province (via CNN). Volanthen is considered one of the best divers in the world, per The Guardian, as is his diving partner Rick Stanton, who also helped find the boys and aided in their rescue.

"Both John Volanthen and Rick Stanton are highly accomplished caver divers who have set achievements within a number of major cave systems around Europe," said British diver Neil Bennett in an interview with The Guardian. "They specialize in rebreather technology that is ideally suited for the situation faced in the Thai cave system." Unfortunately, Farrell doesn't specialize in rebreather technology — nor is he an expert in cave diving — so you can imagine just how frightening and difficult some of his scenes must have been, leading to the anxiety attacks.