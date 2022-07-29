The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Shares A Wild Rodney Dangerfield Story

In Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle's podcast, "Pod Meets World," the trio reminisces about their time filming "Boy Meets World." In the episode "Killer Bees," they talk about the 'optical flip' gag, and Strong recounts a parade he and Ben Savage were part of in a "Boy Meets World" car where they encountered the comedy legend.

"His [Rodney Dangerfield's] car broke down, so he had to get into our car," Strong recalled. "What ended up happening was, the fans knew us because they were all kids. Families, it's the holiday parade. So they were freaking out about us, and only every hundred people or so some dude would shout, 'Hey Rodney, no respect!' So, he kept getting more and more upset that we were getting all of this attention, and he had no clue who we were."

The parade's route meant Dangerfield was stuck with Strong and Savage for at least 90 minutes, but the more annoyed he got, the more he was determined to get out. When he was told that wasn't possible unless there was a medical emergency, Rider recalled Dangerfield said, "'You know what? It's a medical emergency. Get me an ambulance, I've got to get out of here.' Rodney Dangerfield stopped the parade to get away from us."

Rodney Dangerfield will always be remembered for his self-deprecating sense of humor and relatable comedy, and now fans have one more story to remember him by — as someone who faked chest pains to get away from the cast of "Boy Meets World."