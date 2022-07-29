David Harbour Epically Misjudged Stranger Things After Filming Season 1

It's hard to imagine "Stranger Things" not being the global phenomenon that it currently is. Still, in the show's early days, cast and creators alike didn't have much confidence in the show's success. In fact, they were unsure it would even get picked up, let alone make it to numerous seasons and even crash Netflix's entire streaming platform.

When Matt and Ross Duffer first brainstormed the idea for a sci-fiction horror series set in the 1980s, it took a lot of effort to prove that their creation was worth it. "There were a lot of things going against it. We just weren't established," Matt told The New York Times. "The first week, I think, we had 15 pitches, and it was all passes. There was a moment where we're like, 'Oh, I think people aren't getting it.'"

Thankfully, Netflix finally got it. "Stranger Things" dropped on July 15, 2016, catapulting the young cast featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and more into instant stardom. It also introduced veteran actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour to the next generation of viewers, and with each passing season the buzz surrounding "Stranger Things" only seems to increase.

Despite all the success the series has seen, star David Harbour wasn't confident that the masses would fall in love with "Stranger Things" at the beginning, just like the Duffer Brothers. Thankfully, he couldn't have been more wrong.