The Walking Dead Producer Tells Fans What Not To Expect From The Finale

The end is nigh for AMC's long-running zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." In fact, we're now just a couple of months away from the third chapter in the show's 11th and final season. And that final run of episodes will indeed serve as the culmination of more than a decade's worth of storytelling.

As it is, that story has essentially already outlived its source material, with creator Robert Kirkman bringing a swift and sudden end to "The Walking Dead" comic book series back in 2019. As Kirkman famously proclaimed to Kevin Smith on the "Fatman Beyond" podcast in 2021, part of his reason for ending the book series without any sort of fanfare was to avoid giving readers too much time to ponder and debate how the ending might, or even should play out. At this point, AMC bosses might be wishing they'd taken the same approach, as fans of the TV series have spent the last few months doing just that.

Even still, fans really don't know what to expect when the finale airs later this year as the show has diverted in ways too numerous to count from its source material. Likewise, the cast and crew of "The Walking Dead" have remained remarkably tight-lipped about the show's final episodes. But thanks to recent comments from series producers, fans have gained a touch of insight about what not to expect.