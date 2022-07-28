Matt Smith Feared One Part Of His House Of The Dragon Costume Would Impair His Performance

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Smith and other cast members of "House of the Dragon" spoke at length about their experiences filming the series. While he had a lot of great things to say about the experience, Smith revealed that one part of his wardrobe initially left him concerned over how it would affect his performance. "I was like, 'How can I act through this blond wig?' because all you can see is the blond wig when you first put it on," Smith said.

Smith revealed that the process for applying the wig was a long one and he wasn't sure how it would impact his scenes. However, he eventually warmed to the costume, especially since his character actually has more than one hairstyle on the show. "But it's like anything, you get used to it and learn to ignore it. It was cool in the end, I've got three sorts of distinct haircuts in this, which is lucky because everyone else has just one thing all the time," Smith told the outlet. Adjusting to any role, especially one in a high-fantasy environment that requires a lot of elaborate costumes and wigs, is probably not an easy thing for any actor. Hence, Smith's initial concerns make a lot of sense. But given his acting pedigree, it's not at all surprising that he overcame such concerns.

"House of the Dragon" premieres on HBO on August 21, 2022.