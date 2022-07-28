Stranger Things 4 Volume 2's Eye-Popping Numbers Are Officially In

There's no question that "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2 has been incredibly popular among fans. Nearly a month after the last two episodes of Season 4 dropped on Netflix, the latest season of the series still holds the No. 2 spot on Netflix's Top 10 – Global streaming list. With nearly 75 million hours of view time, the public just can't seem to get enough of the Hellfire Club and everything else revealed about The Upside Down in Season 4.

In Volume 1, viewers are introduced to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the biggest threat from the Upside Down. This occurs shortly after Vecna gruesomely murders Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) in front of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Hellfire Club leader and a relatively new friend of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). It takes a while to put it all together, but ultimately, a very spread-out cast manages to bring the latest battle against Vecna to a violent crescendo in the "Stranger Things" Season 4 finale.

From beginning to end, Season 4 kept fans on the edge of their seats, and Volume 2 is still blowing up on social media (via Pop Culture). Now, more viewing statistics are in that will melt fans' minds.