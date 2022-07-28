Locke & Key Season 3 Trailer Introduces The Most Important Key

Family is exceptionally important, especially if one's family home contains a series of keys that can open doorways to other places and times, or even grant fantastic abilities like flight or the power to conjure and control demons. Netflix's "Locke & Key" is all about the Locke family and their ancestral property, an estate called the Keyhouse. However, the Keyhouse itself is far from some old, dusty building and instead, is chock full of supernatural abilities granted by the aforementioned keys. There are cabinets that can mend any object placed inside, crowns of coalesced shadow that can create monsters, and even a music box that can manipulate and control others. Needless to say, one definitely should be careful when inspecting anything inside the Keyhouse.

According to Deadline, Season 3 of "Locke & Key" is set to be released on August 10, 2022, and it will be the final season, which aims to tie up and finish the story in a complete manner. Executive producers and showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill told the publication, "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted." Now that Season 3 of "Locke & Key" is soon upon us, Netflix has taken the liberty of providing one last trailer for the show, and it certainly promises some wild adventure and time manipulation.