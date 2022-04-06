Fans Of Netflix's Locke & Key Just Got Bittersweet News
Netflix's horror-fantasy series "Locke & Key" is currently gearing up for Season 3, which is expected to come out sometime in 2022. In early 2020, the supernatural thriller comic book series, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, got the Netflix treatment — with the first two seasons airing in February 2020 and October 2021, respectively.
For those who aren't aware, the story centers around the Locke children, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and their move into their family's old manor, called the Keyhouse, which contains magical keys that unlock both wonders and dangers for the characters. While the first two seasons have been very successful for the streaming platform, with HuffPost reporting last October that Season 2 was only behind "Squid Game" and the third season of "You" on the Top 10 list, the question remains — what about the future of the popular Netflix show?
Well, fans just got hit with some bittersweet news. According to reports, filming has already wrapped for Season 3 of "Locke & Key." It's currently unclear when exactly the new chapter will air, but one thing is certain — it'll be the last.
Locke & Key to reportedly end after Season 3
According to Deadline, the upcoming third season of "Locke & Key" will officially be the final one. But sources tell the outlet that there's no need to fear — this was actually the plan for Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez's graphic novel adaptation all along.
"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill explained in a statement (via Deadline). "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted," the duo said. "We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."
According to Cuse and Averill, there's currently no schedule set yet for the final eight "Locke & Key" episodes that Netflix has ordered up. However, they did confirm that their team is finishing up post-production and that Season 3 will definitely air sometime in 2022.