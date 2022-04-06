Fans Of Netflix's Locke & Key Just Got Bittersweet News

Netflix's horror-fantasy series "Locke & Key" is currently gearing up for Season 3, which is expected to come out sometime in 2022. In early 2020, the supernatural thriller comic book series, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, got the Netflix treatment — with the first two seasons airing in February 2020 and October 2021, respectively.

For those who aren't aware, the story centers around the Locke children, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and their move into their family's old manor, called the Keyhouse, which contains magical keys that unlock both wonders and dangers for the characters. While the first two seasons have been very successful for the streaming platform, with HuffPost reporting last October that Season 2 was only behind "Squid Game" and the third season of "You" on the Top 10 list, the question remains — what about the future of the popular Netflix show?

Well, fans just got hit with some bittersweet news. According to reports, filming has already wrapped for Season 3 of "Locke & Key." It's currently unclear when exactly the new chapter will air, but one thing is certain — it'll be the last.