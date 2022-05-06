AMC Went To Hilarious Lengths To Sneak Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Onto Better Call Saul's Set
Although "Better Call Saul" is a prequel set before the events of "Breaking Bad," it has been confirmed that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will make an appearance on the final season of the spin-off show (via Variety). "Better Call Saul" follows the sketchy lawyer known as Saul Goodman from "Breaking Bad." Early on, it is revealed that his actual name is Jimmy McGill, and his life is just as bonkers as it is in the original series. These interactions throughout "Better Call Saul" help to establish the connections Jimmy will utilize when he finally comes across Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul).
As a refresher, the events of "Breaking Bad" follow the mild-mannered chemistry teacher White after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. To ensure his family is provided for, he turns to his knowledge of chemistry to make an incredibly potent form of methamphetamine, which catapults both him and his partner-in-literal-crime Jesse into the deadly and dangerous world of high-stakes drug dealing. These choices eventually turn Walter into an absolutely ruthless figure, so it will be interesting to how he and Jesse are presented on "Better Call Saul."
However, it turns out that AMC actually engaged in some cloak-and-dagger-like actions in order to keep the surprise from being ruined too early, but what exactly did AMC do?
Cranston and Paul were hidden from the public and given code names
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bryan Cranston spoke about his and Aaron Paul's appearance on the final season of "Better Call Saul" and the great lengths AMC went through to hide the actors. The "Breaking Bad" alum recalled, "We were flown in. We were told we can't leave. So we were almost like witnesses in a protection program." He continued, "[I] flew in, went to a private place at the airport, walked off the plane and into a car, had to have a coat and a hood over my head. They even gave us code names. I think we were Bert and Ernie."
This kind of extreme stealth should be familiar to fans of the "Breaking Bad" series, specifically the Netflix sequel movie "El Camino," which picks up immediately after the events of the original series. Although Walter White dies at the end of "Breaking Bad," the character is brought back for a flashback sequence in the movie, which required a tremendous amount of secrecy (via The Hollywood Reporter). It seems that level of subterfuge and obfuscation won't be required for both Cranston and Paul's roles on "Better Call Saul" since we already know of their appearances in the show. It should be entertaining to see how these two characters will tie into the final season of the Bob Odenkirk-led prequel series.