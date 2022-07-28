Harley Quinn Showrunners Confirm What We Suspected About Any Future Joker Romance

"Harley Quinn" has finally returned to HBO Max for its 3rd season. Season 2 memorable ends with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) finally becoming a couple, and the new batch of episodes kicks things off with the villainous dynamic duo going on a road trip around the world to celebrate their new relationship in a typically chaotic fashion. "Harley Quinn" is known for its comedic tone and unhinged violence, which go hand-in-hand with the satirical approach to comic book heroes and villains.

That tongue-in-cheek tone continues into Season 3, as showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker previously revealed how one episode riffs on a classic Batman show. Schumacker told /Film, "We have an episode that's a big love letter to 'Batman: The Animated Series' ... We even got some original backgrounds from the show that we use in the episode."

But now that Harley is with Ivy, it'll be interesting to see what her infamous ex the Joker (Alan Tudyk) makes of their relationship. After all, he was incredibly possessive over the baseball bat-wielding villain when they were together. But the "Harley Quinn" showrunners recently confirmed what everyone suspected about any future romance with the Clown Prince of Crime.