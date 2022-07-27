Did Disneyland Attendance Ever Bounce Back After The Pandemic?

Before Walt Disney World resorts and theme parks dotted the globe, and well before Disney+ teamed up with Marvel Studios to conquer the content world, there was Disneyland — a 160-acre park in Anaheim, California, containing a modest assortment of rides and attractions. In July of 1955, as PBS reports, almost half of America (at the time, over 80 million people) tuned in to witness ABC's live broadcast of the newly-minted amusement park's invitation-only pre-open.

In less than three months, attendance reached one million, and in just five years, the park would be welcoming five million visitors annually. In the spring of 2006, Disneyland welcomed its two billionth guest: 12-year-old Emmalee Mason, of Colorado Springs, Colorado (via Orange County Register). That the park was, and remains, a wildly successful attraction darn near goes without saying. Unfortunately, even the "happiest place on earth" was not immune to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in 2020, Disneyland temporarily closed its doors to the public.

The shutdown, initially intended to last only through the end of the month, was not unprecedented. The 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the events of September 11, 2001, prompted similar pauses (via Washington Post). What was unprecedented, of course, was the duration of the closure: for 412 days beginning in March 2020 and ending in April 2021, Disneyland remained shuttered (per USA Today). It was a hard pill to swallow for the park, though the numbers suggest it's slowly regaining its former magic.