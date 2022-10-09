House Of The Dragon Creators Tease The Scenes They're Most Excited For Fans To See

Meanwhile, Condal — who created the series with author George R.R. Martin, and serves as an executive producer alongside Miguel Sapochik — chose to be a bit more secretive in describing which scene he was most excited to see on screen. "There's a particular one that I'm thinking of in Episode 8, that is a hearing over a certain succession," Condal said. "Not for the throne, but for something else, that involves all the members of the cast and everybody comes into the room carrying a lot of baggage from all of the things that happened over the course of the season."

Condal described how this scene in particular was a massive undertaking that required multiple days to shoot, particularly as they needed to cover the perspectives of all the characters who appear at once. He asserted that seeing this particular scene stood out to him because of the shocking way it ends, which he thinks will be, in his words, "On the list of the top five most memorable moments of 'House of the Dragon.'"

Although Condal did not come right out and say which particular scene he is referring to, it's nice to know that "House of the Dragon" is continuing the "Game of Thrones" tradition of stunning audiences with its incredibly shocking plot twists. In any case, the enthusiasm with which Condal and Sapochik speak of these scenes shows that they are just as excited for the series as all the die-hard fans out there.