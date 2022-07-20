New House Of The Dragon Trailer Desperately Flaps Its Wings

Calling "Game of Thrones" one of the biggest hits of the 21st century would be an understatement. Not only is it one of the only shows in recent years that became "appointment television," it single-handedly proved that high fantasy is a viable genre on TV. If "Game of Thrones" has one blemish on its record, it's how the final season failed to live up to its sky-high expectations.

Now, the upcoming "Game of Thrones" series is hoping for a shot at redemption. The first trailer for "House of the Dragon" dropped on May 5, 2022, and it introduced the key theme that the spin-off series will address: legacy. In fact, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen explicitly states it in the trailer's opening narration: "What is this brief, moral life but the pursuit of legacy?" he ponders.

That's a fitting summary for the motivations of the main characters, the members of House Targaryen, who had held the Iron Throne for centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones" took place. It also doubles as a neat summary of what "House of the Dragon" is trying to do for the "Game of Thrones" franchise as a whole: secure its legacy for generations. No pressure.