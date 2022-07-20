New House Of The Dragon Trailer Desperately Flaps Its Wings
Calling "Game of Thrones" one of the biggest hits of the 21st century would be an understatement. Not only is it one of the only shows in recent years that became "appointment television," it single-handedly proved that high fantasy is a viable genre on TV. If "Game of Thrones" has one blemish on its record, it's how the final season failed to live up to its sky-high expectations.
Now, the upcoming "Game of Thrones" series is hoping for a shot at redemption. The first trailer for "House of the Dragon" dropped on May 5, 2022, and it introduced the key theme that the spin-off series will address: legacy. In fact, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen explicitly states it in the trailer's opening narration: "What is this brief, moral life but the pursuit of legacy?" he ponders.
That's a fitting summary for the motivations of the main characters, the members of House Targaryen, who had held the Iron Throne for centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones" took place. It also doubles as a neat summary of what "House of the Dragon" is trying to do for the "Game of Thrones" franchise as a whole: secure its legacy for generations. No pressure.
Thrones fans won't have to wait for the dragons this time around
After "Game of Thrones" Season 8 went out with a literal bang, as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) controversially burned down King's Landing, "House of the Dragon" will be following another female Targaryen protagonist. This time, it's Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). She's the daughter to Westeros' current ruler, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). He's also the namesake of Daenerys' older brother, who was played by Harry Lloyd on the original series.
As the first trailer noted, King Viserys has made the controversial decision to name Rhaenyra his heir, which sets off a round of bloody political machinations. Rhaenyra has many potential challengers to the Iron Throne. First up is her own uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). There's also her stepmother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who's trying to get her own son installed on the throne. The Starks, Baratheons, and Lannisters are all also in play, although their roles aren't yet clear.
Altogether, it looks like Rhaenyra's story will be full of political conspiracies, brutal action, and unlike "Game of Thrones," dragons from the jump. If the latest trailer is any indication, "House of the Dragon" might go a long way toward redeeming the final season of "Game of Thrones" — but with the future of the franchise riding on its scaly back, the pressure is certainly on.