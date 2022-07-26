Minions: The Rise Of Gru Just Smashed A Pandemic-Era Box Office Record

Originally making their premiere in "Despicable Me," the yellow gibberish speaking creatures known as Minions lend their service to the evilest villains in the world. It is established within the "Despicable Me" franchise that the Minions have existed on Earth for countless millennia, and in the movie "Minions," they are shown to have been involved with Tyrannosaurus Rex, an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh, Dracula, and even Napoleon Bonaparte. Unfortunately, these early services from the Minions typically result in calamity for their masters ... until they meet an aspiring young villain named Gru (Steve Carell).

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is the latest installment in the franchise, and it dives deep into the "Despicable Me" timeline to explain how Gru became the villain from the original movie. This film sees Gru attempt to join a villainous group known as the Vicious 6, but things don't exactly work out in his favor, and it's once again up to the Minions to help their master, complete with their distinctive speech patterns and lucky bumbling.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" was delayed by the pandemic, as the film was supposed to release in June or July of 2020. Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said at the time of the delay, "This means we will be unable to finish 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

However, now that the box office results are finally here, it seems the delay hasn't slowed down the Minions one bit.