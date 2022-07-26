Will Poulter Reveals A Key Detail About Adam Warlock In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Perfection is, of course, a subjective quality, but the Adam Warlock of the comics is marked by his messianic, godlike countenance, and power levels that often leave him in reserve for only the most powerful cosmic threats. Will Poulter's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" version of the character will likely be a somewhat different take, if Poulter's own comments at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 are to be believed.

Screen Rant reports that Poulter said his Adam Warlock is "very, very far from perfect," which could indicate a change to the character's personality, perhaps to fit in with the established comedic tone of the first two "Guardians" movies. The actor continued, "I think one of the cool things about this character is that [director James Gunn] certainly allowed me to kind of explore Adam's imperfections as well, while he orientates himself. He's in his infancy at this point of the story, so he's really trying to [orient] himself in this world as effectively a newborn."

A superhuman being who is simultaneously a fully-grown infant could certainly be a good recipe for comedy. From the sound of these comments, it seems like a safe bet that Gunn and Poulter are going to explore a more humorous side of the character in a way that's never been quite so emphasized in the comics.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is likely to be the final film in the "Guardians" franchise, and it hits theaters on May 5, 2023.