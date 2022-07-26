Will Poulter Reveals A Key Detail About Adam Warlock In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
The ultra-powerful being known as Adam Warlock is a hugely important figure in Marvel Comics, and his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was promised back in a post-credits teaser in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Now, he's finally set to make his proper debut in the upcoming sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in which he will be played by Will Poulter, who beat out multiple talented performers for the role.
Some longtime comics fans might have been surprised by this unorthodox casting choice for a character who in the comics was engineered by scientists as a "perfect" being. But in a recent press event about the movie, Poulter indicated that perhaps the cinematic version of Adam Warlock won't be as perfect as his comics counterpart — an adjustment that would be in keeping with director James Gunn's penchant for freaks and weirdos over the course of the "Guardians" franchise and elsewhere in his body of work.
Poulter says his version of Adam Warlock is far from perfect
Perfection is, of course, a subjective quality, but the Adam Warlock of the comics is marked by his messianic, godlike countenance, and power levels that often leave him in reserve for only the most powerful cosmic threats. Will Poulter's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" version of the character will likely be a somewhat different take, if Poulter's own comments at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 are to be believed.
Screen Rant reports that Poulter said his Adam Warlock is "very, very far from perfect," which could indicate a change to the character's personality, perhaps to fit in with the established comedic tone of the first two "Guardians" movies. The actor continued, "I think one of the cool things about this character is that [director James Gunn] certainly allowed me to kind of explore Adam's imperfections as well, while he orientates himself. He's in his infancy at this point of the story, so he's really trying to [orient] himself in this world as effectively a newborn."
A superhuman being who is simultaneously a fully-grown infant could certainly be a good recipe for comedy. From the sound of these comments, it seems like a safe bet that Gunn and Poulter are going to explore a more humorous side of the character in a way that's never been quite so emphasized in the comics.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is likely to be the final film in the "Guardians" franchise, and it hits theaters on May 5, 2023.