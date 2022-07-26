The Real Reason Better Call Saul Recast Jeff The Cab Driver For Season 6

One of the most interesting aspects of AMC's "Better Call Saul" is that it is both a prequel to "Breaking Bad" and a means of continuing the story after the events through a series of flashforwards. When we first meet Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in "Breaking Bad," he is already established as a seedy, shifty, and morally flexible lawyer of dubious talents. However, in "Better Call Saul," we essentially see the character's origin story as he undergoes trials and tribulations involving several other characters we later meet in "Breaking Bad," which set up the connections and underworld accomplices that end up being utilized by Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

"Better Call Saul" fully explores the fact that Saul Goodman is actually an alias, and that the character's real name is Jimmy McGill. But this is not his only alternate identity. Throughout the series, flashforwards have shown Jimmy/Saul using the moniker Gene Takavic and working as a manager of a Cinnabon in a Nebraska mall. During these flashforward sequences, Gene has had interactions with a cab driver named Jeff (originally played by Don Harvey), who recognizes "Gene" as being Saul Goodman.

In the Season 6 episode "Nippy," Gene and Jeff decide to rob a store at the mall. However, eagle-eyed fans of "Better Call Saul" may have noticed that the actor who plays Jeff has changed. Here's why.