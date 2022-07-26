Is Rudy Based On A True Story?

Born on August 23, 1948, Daniel Eugene Ruettiger was raised in Joliet, Illinois. Growing up among 13 other siblings, he experienced the same hardships the average blue-collar family at the time often found themselves facing. But Rudy's brother John told The Goshen News that loving Notre Dame football was something everyone had in common.

And for Rudy, simply watching the sport wasn't enough. Despite his small size, he actually thrived on the Joliet Catholic Academy football team, putting up defensive statistics that would catch the eye of most college football programs. However, it was clear to everyone that Ruettiger's physical frame would keep that from ever actually happening. Clear to everyone, of course, besides Ruettiger himself.

After a short stint in the Navy, Ruettiger went to work at a power plant. There, as he recalls vividly to ESPN, the tragic accidental death of his friend gave him the extra push needed to pursue head-on his dream of wearing that navy blue and gold uniform. However, Ruettiger soon discovered that due to dyslexia, his academic struggles would keep him from being accepted to Notre Dame right away (via USA Today).

So, focusing first on better grades, he attended nearby Holy Cross College, where he fought to improve his academic standing for two years until he was finally accepted into Notre Dame. He quickly tried out for football as a walk-on, and his inspiring strength and competitive drive landed him a spot on the scout team.