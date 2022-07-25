MCU Fans Might Finally Get The Team-Up They've Been Waiting For

Marvel fans will take any connections they can get, and Kevin Feige's recent comments on Daredevil and Spider-Man are sure to perk up some ears. In an interview with MTV News, Feige spoke about the different levels of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically how there are supernatural worlds to be explored by the likes of Doctor Strange as well as a cosmic side where the Guardians of the Galaxy and Eros, played by Harry Styles, reside.

However, some heroes merely protect the streets of the city they live in, and that's where Daredevil and Spider-Man factor into place. Feige went on the record saying, "We've got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and, of course, Spidey, going into the street-level heroes." It may not seem like much, but it's significant that the two popular heroes are mentioned in the same breath.

Could a team-up be in store in the future? It certainly wouldn't be out of the question, and in the years to come, there will be plenty of chances for the two to meet up once again. Underneath the Twitter post, fans were ecstatic at the possibility of the two teaming up, with one user writing, "AHHHHHH BLESS YOU for getting him to say that spidey will be getting into street level shenanigans I'm so ready." Suffice to say, the rest of the MCU fandom is probably just as ready for that day to finally come in live-action.