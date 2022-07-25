MCU Fans Might Finally Get The Team-Up They've Been Waiting For
Fans were in for some real treats with "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Not only was there a plethora of cameos from previous "Spider-Man" movie villains, as well as two former Spider-Men, but it also brought Charlie Cox back into the MCU fold as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil. The two shared a wonderful scene together where Murdock functions as Peter Parker's lawyer, providing him (and the audience) with some exposition regarding Peter's legal troubles.
It was Murdock's only scene in the film, and no doubt fans would've loved to see him suit up as Daredevil and actually help Spidey with some of his villain problems. But it makes sense why he was limited to a single scene. "No Way Home" was ultimately Spidey's story, and sufficient attention had to be paid to that story.
But with more "Spider-Man" movies inevitable, as well as the upcoming series "Daredevil: Born Again," there are plenty of opportunities down the road for the two to meet up once again. And a recent interview with Kevin Feige may get fans thinking a team-up could happen sooner rather than later.
Kevin Feige mentions Daredevil and Spider-Man in the same sentence
Marvel fans will take any connections they can get, and Kevin Feige's recent comments on Daredevil and Spider-Man are sure to perk up some ears. In an interview with MTV News, Feige spoke about the different levels of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically how there are supernatural worlds to be explored by the likes of Doctor Strange as well as a cosmic side where the Guardians of the Galaxy and Eros, played by Harry Styles, reside.
However, some heroes merely protect the streets of the city they live in, and that's where Daredevil and Spider-Man factor into place. Feige went on the record saying, "We've got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and, of course, Spidey, going into the street-level heroes." It may not seem like much, but it's significant that the two popular heroes are mentioned in the same breath.
Could a team-up be in store in the future? It certainly wouldn't be out of the question, and in the years to come, there will be plenty of chances for the two to meet up once again. Underneath the Twitter post, fans were ecstatic at the possibility of the two teaming up, with one user writing, "AHHHHHH BLESS YOU for getting him to say that spidey will be getting into street level shenanigans I'm so ready." Suffice to say, the rest of the MCU fandom is probably just as ready for that day to finally come in live-action.