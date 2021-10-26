Bill Murray Just Finished Shooting A Marvel Movie And It May Be His Last

Since its inception in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to have a place for as many members of the Marvel Comics roster as possible. From Iron Man to Batroc the Leaper, it's as if there's not a character too big or too small to include. While this is great for longtime comic book readers who have been dying to see these heroes and villains enter the live-action limelight, the deal is even sweeter for the actors behind them — earning them a hefty payday and some serious mainstream exposure.

The MCU is jam-packed with remarkable acting talent, ranging from relative newcomers to seasoned veterans. The likes of Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and more served as tentpole figures in the franchise, sometimes sharing the screen with unexpected additions to the cast list. Names that you wouldn't anticipate featuring in a Marvel movie such as Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, and Tilda Swinton, among others, have all left their mark on the canon and reminded us that the MCU is truly for everyone, no matter which side of the camera you're on.

To further drive this point home, the surprising news has come out that comedy and general big-screen icon Bill Murray is coming to the MCU. However, his first outing in the superhero genre may very well be his last. Here's why.