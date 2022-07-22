Hear Those Three Magic Words In The Trailer For Disney+'s I Am Groot
Ever since "Guardians of the Galaxy" was an unexpected summer hit in 2014 (Box Office Mojo), criminals turned good guy mercenaries Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) have become major characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The popularity of the Guardians superhero team led to a sequel, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and to the group figuring into the plots of other MCU entries like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."
But the most popular Guardian member is still undoubtedly Groot (Vin Diesel), the sentient tree whose sacrifice for the team in the first movie led to his offspring, Baby Groot (Diesel). Groot quickly became an Internet meme thanks to his simple vocabulary and pleasant nature, with his catchphrase "I am Groot" spreading into popular culture. And now, after the character already won over hearts through movies and theme park rides, fans can catch a glimpse of Baby Groot in his own short animated series on Disney+.
Groot wins over some alien friends in the I Am Groot trailer
Marvel Studios and Disney+ premiered the trailer for "I Am Groot" this Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. An animated spin-off of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "I Am Groot" takes place in the timeline before Groot becomes a grumpy adolescent. The series stars the beloved pint-size talking tree in five short misadventures on his own, away from his teammates. The trailer primarily features Baby Groot accidentally menacing a hostile alien society who are much smaller than he is ... until one of his falling leaves makes him a hero to the hungry little creatures.
In the clips, Baby Groot is also shown investigating something in the dark while in his pajamas, joyfully dancing right alongside a hologram of himself, and getting to show off some fashion sense with a colorful scarf and a dress made of leaves. It also wouldn't be a show derived from the "Guardians" films if Groot wasn't seen setting off a giant explosion.
"I Am Groot" will premiere all five shorts on August 10, exclusively on Disney+.