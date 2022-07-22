Hear Those Three Magic Words In The Trailer For Disney+'s I Am Groot

Ever since "Guardians of the Galaxy" was an unexpected summer hit in 2014 (Box Office Mojo), criminals turned good guy mercenaries Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) have become major characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The popularity of the Guardians superhero team led to a sequel, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and to the group figuring into the plots of other MCU entries like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."

But the most popular Guardian member is still undoubtedly Groot (Vin Diesel), the sentient tree whose sacrifice for the team in the first movie led to his offspring, Baby Groot (Diesel). Groot quickly became an Internet meme thanks to his simple vocabulary and pleasant nature, with his catchphrase "I am Groot" spreading into popular culture. And now, after the character already won over hearts through movies and theme park rides, fans can catch a glimpse of Baby Groot in his own short animated series on Disney+.