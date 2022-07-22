Here's Who Nope's Brandon Perea Wants To Play In The MCU

Jordan Peele's third feature film "Nope" premiered on July 22 to largely positive reviews from critics. Author Matthew Jackson, who awarded "Nope" a 9/10 in a review for Looper, praised the movie's cast as one of its three biggest strengths.

The cast of "Nope" counts both big names and up-and-comers among its ranks. Steven Yeun, for example, was once a member of the primary ensemble featured on earlier seasons of AMC's zombie drama "The Walking Dead." Meanwhile, lead actor Keke Palmer is quickly becoming a marquee Hollywood star, thanks to appearances in the likes of "Hustlers" and the "Scream" TV series, among other notable works.

Brandon Perea portrays salesman Angel Torres in "Nope." Compared to some of his co-stars like Yeun and Palmer, Perea is still a relative newcomer to the film industry, positioning him to potentially become a breakout star should viewers take to his "Nope" performance. In fact, Perea is likely hoping that Peele's latest serves as a springboard for more major movie roles, after recently revealing his desire to play one particular hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.