Why Angel Torres From Nope Looks So Familiar

The latest Jordan Peele film, "Nope," tells the story of remote ranch owners in the American West that begin to experience several strange events, like bizarre cloud formations, ominous noises, and objects falling from the sky. The trailer for the film shows these events befalling the characters played by Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, and Daniel Kaluuya, setting up the stakes for the movie — particularly when Yeun's character promises a tremendous spectacle to a group of onlookers.

Another important character in the film is Angel Torres, a tech salesmen and specialist that agrees to help uncover the unnerving events of "Nope." Speaking with Syfy, the actor who plays Angel spoke about how his character was originally intended to be somewhat bubbly and enthusiastic, but he did not play the character that way in his audition. Instead, he took it in his own direction, much to the delight of Peele, and he said, "Jordan's support characters all give such a grounded performance where they seem so real in the world, where you're just like that person exists somewhere. I was like, let me bring it to a place that I can understand from the characters that I've seen in those spaces. And that's what I delivered him in the performance and Jordan loved it."

That actor, Brandon Perea, came at "Nope" with some serious experience and insight, changing the movie for the better. Here's why he looks so familiar.