Netflix's Spy Kids Reboot Just Landed This No Time To Die Star
If there was any action-adventure series primed for a reboot, it would be "Spy Kids." The insanely popular franchise began back in 2001 with a simple premise: what if kids were tasked with saving their super-spy parents? The set-up was such a rousing success it spawned multiple sequels, and while the franchise has laid dormant for a while, it's finally getting revived courtesy of Netflix.
We heard back in June that the film would star Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson. Levi and Rodriguez will play the parents this time around, while Carganilla and Esterson will be the kids who have to rescue them. The film will be written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed the four previous "Spy Kids" excursions.
There's no word on if any of the original actors from the "Spy Kids" franchise will make cameos in the forthcoming film, but we do know one other actor who will get in on the fun. And he's no stranger to spy movies.
Billy Magnussen will join the Spy Kids reboot
Billy Magnussen has really been on a roll as of late. He recently starred in high-profile projects like the James Bond film "No Time to Die" as well as "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark." He could most recently be seen as an insidious tech billionaire on HBO Max's "Made for Love." Now, Deadline reports how the actor will follow up those roles with a part in the upcoming "Spy Kids" reboot.
There's no word on who he will play, but the role adds to his forthcoming filmography in an incredibly exciting way. In addition to the "Spy Kids" movie, Magnussen will star in Netflix's "Lift," alongside Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. He's also set to star in and executive produce the ensemble comedy movie "Reunion."
And just in case you need more Magnussen in your life, he's slated to voice The Joker in a future podcast titled "Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind" (via Variety). Christina Ricci will voice Harley Quinn.