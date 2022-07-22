Netflix's Spy Kids Reboot Just Landed This No Time To Die Star

If there was any action-adventure series primed for a reboot, it would be "Spy Kids." The insanely popular franchise began back in 2001 with a simple premise: what if kids were tasked with saving their super-spy parents? The set-up was such a rousing success it spawned multiple sequels, and while the franchise has laid dormant for a while, it's finally getting revived courtesy of Netflix.

We heard back in June that the film would star Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson. Levi and Rodriguez will play the parents this time around, while Carganilla and Esterson will be the kids who have to rescue them. The film will be written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed the four previous "Spy Kids" excursions.

There's no word on if any of the original actors from the "Spy Kids" franchise will make cameos in the forthcoming film, but we do know one other actor who will get in on the fun. And he's no stranger to spy movies.