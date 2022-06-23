The Spy Kids Reboot Has Found The Perfect Leads

Speaking of stars, Deadline reports that Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are playing the parental units of the new "Spy Kids" family. Rodriguez was most recently seen on ABC's "Not Dead Yet," while Levi will soon be seen reprising his grown-up manchild superhero role in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." The kids are set to be played by Everly Carganilla and "newcomer" Connor Esterson, who is making his feature film debut.

Also tucked away inside the Deadline report is the interesting info that the film will be co-written by Racer Max. That would be Racer Max Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez's son who has collaborated with him on several projects, including "We Can Be Heroes" — also for Netflix — and, of course, there's also his story credit on "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," which came out when he was just 8 years old.

The upcoming "Spy Kids" reboot was announced towards the end of March (via Esquire), and unfortunately, we still don't know whether any of the original "Spy Kids" cast will be making any appearances in the new version. But definitely seems like cameos aren't be off the table, especially with Rodriguez still at the helm.