The Spy Kids Reboot Has Found The Perfect Leads
For those in the right age group, "Spy Kids" and its assorted sequels — all written and directed by Robert Rodriguez — are children's adventure classics. They are full of wildly creative gadgetry, creatures, and action sequences, like the sketchbook of a particularly imaginative 12-year-old, come to life on the big screen. Of course, even with all that SFX wizardry going on, you can't neglect the importance of casting in the overall success of "Spy Kids," and some recent casting news indicates that the upcoming reboot of the franchise for Netflix is in good shape in that department.
Longtime "Spy Kids" fans should also be pleased to know that the franchise has not left the capable hands of Rodriguez, who will reportedly be writing and directing this new installment. But there's going to be a brand new cast and an entirely different family of spies from the Cortez family you remember from the original movies (Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, and Carla Gugino).
The new Spy Kids film will bring together Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson
Speaking of stars, Deadline reports that Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are playing the parental units of the new "Spy Kids" family. Rodriguez was most recently seen on ABC's "Not Dead Yet," while Levi will soon be seen reprising his grown-up manchild superhero role in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." The kids are set to be played by Everly Carganilla and "newcomer" Connor Esterson, who is making his feature film debut.
Also tucked away inside the Deadline report is the interesting info that the film will be co-written by Racer Max. That would be Racer Max Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez's son who has collaborated with him on several projects, including "We Can Be Heroes" — also for Netflix — and, of course, there's also his story credit on "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," which came out when he was just 8 years old.
The upcoming "Spy Kids" reboot was announced towards the end of March (via Esquire), and unfortunately, we still don't know whether any of the original "Spy Kids" cast will be making any appearances in the new version. But definitely seems like cameos aren't be off the table, especially with Rodriguez still at the helm.