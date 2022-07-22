Here's When We'll See Atlanta Season 4

To paraphrase the great Canadian singer-songwriter known as Nelly Furtado, all good things come to an end. Unfortunately, that also applies to critically acclaimed TV shows like "Atlanta," which will bid farewell to fans with Season 4.

Earlier this year, Donald Glover — the creator, star, and general mastermind behind the series — told the Television Critics Association (per Rotten Tomatoes) that he doesn't want "Atlanta" to outstay its welcome. However, he's confident that fans will be satisfied with the ending. "Everybody in that writers' room, everybody on set, it really was what we were going through and what we talked about, and that's the only way I like to make things. I think it ends perfectly," Glover said of the upcoming season.

Seasons 3 and 4 of the FX series were shot back-to-back, so fans can find comfort in knowing that they won't have to wait years for the final chapter to arrive. In fact, the network has provided a release date for "Atlanta" Season 4, and it's coming very soon.