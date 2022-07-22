National Treasure: Edge Of History Gets A First Teaser

When it comes to adventure movies of the last few decades, there are a few that instantly come to mind: "Indiana Jones," "Lara Croft," and "National Treasure." The latter stars Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates as he uncovers a mystery involving the Declaration of Independence. And as Disney+ continues to revisit some of the studio's classic franchises, it's time to return to that world with a brand new cast and an intriguing new quest. The studio has already figured out that legacy sequels and revivals are a great way of grabbing the audience's attention.

"National Treasure: Edge of History" follows Jess (Lisette Alexis), who is thrust into a mystery when she discovers a surprising truth about her family as she hunts a "Pan-American treasure" (via Empire Magazine). The star will be joined by Zuri Reed as Jess' best friend Tasha, Antonio Cipriano as conspiracy theorist Oren, and Jake Austin Walker as a struggling musician. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones is onboard as the show's villain, a billionaire treasure hunter called Billie.

Don't worry, there's a few returning characters from the original franchise too, with Hollywood legend Harvey Keitel reprising his role as Special Agent Sandusky, and "The Hangover" alum Justin Bartha as Riley Poole.

"Edge of History" is set to arrive on Disney+ at some point in the near future, although the streamer hasn't confirmed a release date for the series. However, the first teaser trailer arrived at San Diego Comic-Con, and it gives audiences a brief glimpse of what's to come.