Here's Your First Look At Keanu Reeves In John Wick 4

After three bullet-riddled outings, everyone's favorite dog-loving assassin is set to return to the big screen again.

Yes, there is another John Wick adventure is in the cards. Keanu Reeves will, naturally, lead up "John Wick: Chapter 4," which is set for a March 24, 2023 release (per Variety). When last we left Wick, he had faked his own death with the help of Winston (Ian McShane) and been taken in by The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Wick and The Bowery King agree to team up to join forces to take revenge on The High Table and end them once and for all. Since Wick is persona non grata in the criminal underworld after he kills Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) in a place that was deemed a neutral zone by the syndicate during "John Wick 2," that's going to be a tall order.

As San Diego Comic-Con swings open its doors for 2022, Lionsgate Films has released a first-look image of Wick, and the character definitely seems to be in a contemplative mood.