Here's Your First Look At Keanu Reeves In John Wick 4
After three bullet-riddled outings, everyone's favorite dog-loving assassin is set to return to the big screen again.
Yes, there is another John Wick adventure is in the cards. Keanu Reeves will, naturally, lead up "John Wick: Chapter 4," which is set for a March 24, 2023 release (per Variety). When last we left Wick, he had faked his own death with the help of Winston (Ian McShane) and been taken in by The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Wick and The Bowery King agree to team up to join forces to take revenge on The High Table and end them once and for all. Since Wick is persona non grata in the criminal underworld after he kills Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) in a place that was deemed a neutral zone by the syndicate during "John Wick 2," that's going to be a tall order.
As San Diego Comic-Con swings open its doors for 2022, Lionsgate Films has released a first-look image of Wick, and the character definitely seems to be in a contemplative mood.
Wick's next adventure seems to be a matter of faith
In this picture, the full version of which you can see on the official "John Wick" Twitter, Wick can be seen in his signature black suit kneeling at an altar. He's surrounded by many candles and religious objects. Wick's expression is one of introverted, contemplative sorrow and mild confusion, and the world glows with a green-orange light. Is he praying for absolution, for strength, or for forgiveness? Viewers will have to wait until March 2023 to find out. But for now, they can gaze upon Reeves' face and wonder what's going on behind his character's eyes.
Joining Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne for "John Wick 4" will be Lance Reddick, who returns as Charon. New to the movie series are Rina Sawayama (as Akira), Donnie Yen (as Caine), Shamier Anderson (as Tracker), Bill Skarsgård (as Marquis), Hiroyuki Sanada (as Shimazu), Scott Adkins (as Killa) and Clancy Brown (per IMDb). Chad Stahelski will return to direct, but the film was written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten instead of long-time "John Wick" series writer Derek Kolstad.