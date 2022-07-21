The Devastating Death Of Legendary Comic Writer Alan Grant
Alan Grant, the iconic Scottish comic writer who was part of the "British Invasion of American comics" in the 1980's, has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was first reported by his wife, Susan, who posted a brief but heartwrenching statement on Facebook: "I have no words. Alan died this morning." Grant was admired as one of the most prolific "Batman" writers who helped introduce new characters like the Ventriloquist, Anarky, Victor Zsasz, and the Ratcatcher, who was most recently depicted by Taika Waititi and Daniela Melchior in "The Suicide Squad."
Grant was also known for his work with John Wagner on "Judge Dredd," and for writing several Batman and Judge Dredd crossover issues (via DC Database). Grant also wrote for many of 2000 AD and DC Comics' most popular properties, including "Judge Anderson," "Strontium Dog," "Lobo," "Tarzan," and "Tank Girl" (via Simon & Schuster). While he's more recognized for his work with DC Comics and 2000 AD, he also worked for Marvel Comics, writing stories for "Silver Surfer," "Incredible Hulk," and "Nick Fury." In 1992 Grant received an Inkpot Award for his contribution to the comics world.
Grant's legacy goes beyond the world of comics
Despite so many of his characters being in television and films, Alan Grant was accessible to his fans and did what he could to connect with the public and get more people interested in comic books. Following a 2001 foot and mouth disease outbreak, Grant and his wife, Sue, created the Moniaive Folk Festival and Comic Festival to help revive their community (via Visit Moniaive). And after COVID-19 hit, Grant once again went above and beyond to help.
In 2020, Grant asked locals in his village of Moniaive to help write their own stories about their lives in lockdown during the pandemic. Called "Moniaive Fights Back," the funds raised from the comic went to a financial recovery fund for the community, called Revitalise Moniaive. Because of demand for the comic, it even had to be reprinted. "It's absolutely amazing," Grant told The Daily Telegraph. "And I can't fault the artwork. We've had contributions from villagers from four years old to 88, and they've done an amazing job. The comic really is a treat."
Grant will be remembered as not only a trailblazing writer, but also someone who used his influence for good, helping the community around him. As comic writer PJ Holden wrote on Twitter, "A man whose contribution to comics is immense and I'm sure would've deserved something from the honours system but who would have had no hesitation in disdainfully refusing it."