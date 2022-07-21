The Devastating Death Of Legendary Comic Writer Alan Grant

Despite so many of his characters being in television and films, Alan Grant was accessible to his fans and did what he could to connect with the public and get more people interested in comic books. Following a 2001 foot and mouth disease outbreak, Grant and his wife, Sue, created the Moniaive Folk Festival and Comic Festival to help revive their community (via Visit Moniaive). And after COVID-19 hit, Grant once again went above and beyond to help.

In 2020, Grant asked locals in his village of Moniaive to help write their own stories about their lives in lockdown during the pandemic. Called "Moniaive Fights Back," the funds raised from the comic went to a financial recovery fund for the community, called Revitalise Moniaive. Because of demand for the comic, it even had to be reprinted. "It's absolutely amazing," Grant told The Daily Telegraph. "And I can't fault the artwork. We've had contributions from villagers from four years old to 88, and they've done an amazing job. The comic really is a treat."

Grant will be remembered as not only a trailblazing writer, but also someone who used his influence for good, helping the community around him. As comic writer PJ Holden wrote on Twitter, "A man whose contribution to comics is immense and I'm sure would've deserved something from the honours system but who would have had no hesitation in disdainfully refusing it."