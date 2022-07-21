The First Poster For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Will Blow You Away

It's been over two years since Christopher Nolan returned to the big screen with his mind-bending spy thriller "Tenet," which followed John David Washington's unnamed protagonist as he learns to bend time while trying to prevent an apocalypse. "Tenet" managed to lure audiences back into theaters during the pandemic, making $365.3 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) — although this wasn't too surprising, since Nolan always strives to deliver a unique cinematic experience (and to his credit, his films are never afraid to be confusing).

Nolan's next project, "Oppenheimer," stars a truly impressive cast led by "Peaky Blinders" alum and frequent collaborator, Cillian Murphy, as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's biography of the scientist, "American Prometheus," as he helped create the atomic bomb for the Manhattan Project in World War II. Nolan has assembled a lengthy list of stars for his latest movie, including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Brannagh, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, and Jack Quaid. Clearly, Universal and Syncopy Inc. are aiming for awards recognition with the wealth of talent appearing in "Oppenheimer."

When speaking to the L.A. Times, producer Charles Roven revealed that it didn't take much to convince the director to sign on for the project, saying, "I've known Chris and Emma [Thomas] for almost 20 years now. We were enjoying a weekend together, and I just brought up this idea. And in talking with them about it, Chris said, 'Well, let me read the book.' And he came back and said, 'I'm interested in doing it."

Now, Universal has revealed the first "Oppenheimer" poster, and it will blow you away.