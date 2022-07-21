Marvel Confirms What We Suspected About Rocket In The I Am Groot Animated Series

One of the breakout favorite characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fan-favorite tree person Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel originally in the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" and subsequently in various affiliated projects. So it makes perfect sense that the laconic but expressive little guy is getting his own series of animated shorts on the Disney+ streaming platform.

The series will be called, naturally, "I Am Groot," and all we know about it so far is that it will feature Baby Groot's adventures with various "new and unusual characters." That's all well and good, but "Guardians" fans have probably also suspected that we'd be seeing some of Groot's old and unusual friends along the way. And now, we have confirmation directly from Marvel of at least one of those friends — Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who has often seen himself paired off with Groot during his adventures across the MCU.