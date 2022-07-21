Marvel Confirms What We Suspected About Rocket In The I Am Groot Animated Series
One of the breakout favorite characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fan-favorite tree person Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel originally in the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" and subsequently in various affiliated projects. So it makes perfect sense that the laconic but expressive little guy is getting his own series of animated shorts on the Disney+ streaming platform.
The series will be called, naturally, "I Am Groot," and all we know about it so far is that it will feature Baby Groot's adventures with various "new and unusual characters." That's all well and good, but "Guardians" fans have probably also suspected that we'd be seeing some of Groot's old and unusual friends along the way. And now, we have confirmation directly from Marvel of at least one of those friends — Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), who has often seen himself paired off with Groot during his adventures across the MCU.
Bradley Cooper will be voicing Rocket on the show
The news comes as the first episode of "I Am Groot" has reportedly been attached to theatrical screenings of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles (via The Direct). In that first episode, viewers have reportedly been treated to the sight of both Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) together once again.
Cooper is also reported to be in the credits for the animated series, which means he might be a fixture on the show's five episodes. But, fans will have to wait until the series arrives in its entirety on Disney+ on August 10th to know for sure.
Whether Cooper's Rocket Raccoon will be seen on any of the remaining "I Am Groot" installments or not, the animated series will mark the sarcastic Procyonid's sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, following the brief appearance from the Guardians (including both Rocket and Groot) in "Thor: Love and Thunder."