Neil McGinness' Pulp Power Explores The Art Of The Original Superheroes - Exclusive Interview

There are hundreds of stories out there about The Shadow and Doc Savage. For those curious about getting into these characters, where would you recommend new readers start? Do you have any particular favorite novels in the series?

Any of the New York-based ones. "Partners of Peril" [and] "Black Falcon" would be a couple that spring to mind that are viewed as classics. What's great about the stories, too, is they can get into non-straightforward crime — "shoot 'em ups" too. Stories like "The Voodoo Master" will introduce the concepts of mind control, zombies, this sort of thing, so you can get that flavor. It'll all take place in New York a lot of the time as well. "Voodoo Master" would be another one that people tend to single out as a favorite, just because the villain is so fierce.

"Pulp Power" is in large part a celebration of the cover art for these books. Who's your favorite of the cover artists featured in your book?

James Bama, in terms of an American realist, was an exemplary artist. There was no world that he couldn't create, and [he] was classically trained ... Bama was able to put a sci-fi dimension into "Doc Savage," which was really unique in the covers that he did for the reintroduction of the novels that went through the '60s and '70s. The interesting thing about Bama from an artistic perspective is he was able to utilize a single palette, almost like a multi-chromatic palette, based off of the same shades of a single color. That made for striking cover art for the "Doc Savage" novels that he did. But in general, I'm a fan of all of the art.

Even the '30s art ... The United States in the 1930s was experiencing what I would consider to be a Golden Age of creativity, [which] expressed itself not only in all the literature and fiction and Fitzgerald and Hemingway and all the things that were coming out, but also in the great art that was being done by Norman Rockwell. In the case of "The Shadow," [that was] George Rosen; Walter Baumhofer did most of the "Doc Savage" novels. These were really well-trained illustrators and artists, and it shows in their work and it's been fun to watch the marketplace. One of the things the book touches on is the way that the marketplace now, for collectors, is going back to these original artworks by these master painters and raising the values and appreciation of their work, which is neat to see.