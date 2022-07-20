A Surprising Number Of Fans Said They're Most Likely To Watch Movies On Smartphones

In this modern, almost futuristic technological age, there are more ways than ever to consume pop culture. That doesn't just go for the device that consumers prefer to use when watching movies and television shows either. In June of 2020, over 36% of viewers said they preferred watching a movie at home via streaming as opposed to watching at a movie theater (per Statista). That's more than double the 15% who gave the same answer in a 2018 study.

It's clear that the landscape for viewing film is a constantly shifting entity, especially as more and more options are made available for consumers. But perhaps no invention has allowed the ease of access quite like the smartphone. These comparatively tiny devices allow users to do pretty much anything, from watching videos to playing endless and varied mobile games. While mobile phones have existed for decades, smartphones were a technological leap forward that changed the landscape for so much in the world of technology. However, when it comes to how many viewers actually use their cellular devices for movies, the answer may be a little shocking.