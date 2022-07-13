Are You Comfortable Going Back To The Movie Theaters Yet? Here's What The Majority Of Fans We Polled Said

The last few years have been an interesting time, to say the least. While the world has been filled to the brim with a significant collection of political, economic, and social dilemmas, the COVID-19 pandemic shook things up unlike anything else in recent memory. While the virus was detected in individuals in late 2019 (per South China Morning Post), the World Health Organization officially declared the global spread of the virus to be a pandemic on March 11, 2020. From there, the world was turned upside down as businesses closed, travel halted, and people everywhere isolated, all in a worldwide effort to avoid spreading the deadly disease.

One of the most affected industries during this time was entertainment. It seemed that around every corner, highly anticipated releases were being delayed, from "No Time to Die" to "A Quiet Place Part II ” to "Black Widow" and so many more (via IGN). According to USA Today, this left movie theaters largely empty and struggling, with some even filing for bankruptcy. However, as 2021 came around with a vaccine that helped protect many from the virus' effects, moviegoers steadily began to return to theaters. Yet, with the pandemic still developing and new variants being born, our way of life is ever-shifting. So is the pandemic still scaring moviegoers from theaters?