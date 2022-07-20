Bridgerton Season 3 Production Is Ready To Start Ripping Bodices

This week, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" Season 3 is officially in production with a special on-set video featuring the new season's cast (via YouTube). In the video, each performer holds up three fingers to symbolize the third season. Near the end, Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton opens up a carriage door to reveal Penelope-portrayer Nicola Coughlan. She then states that "Bridgerton" Season 3 production has begun, before turning to Newton and saying, "You coming in?" Newton then joins Coughlan in the carriage.

Per the latest plot details shared by Variety, the third season follows Penelope Featherington as she seeks a husband. However, she has recently given up on her dream of ending up with Colin Bridgerton after overhearing him say harsh words about her. In her search, she's hoping to find a match who will allow her to continue her secret life as gossip writer Lady Whistledown, but she struggles in finding the confidence to court potential suitors. Meanwhile, Colin, desperate to resume his friendship with Penelope, offers to help her in the search to find a suitable husband — and ends up realizing his feelings may be more than friendly.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the arrival of a few new characters was also announced. Firstly, Daniel Francis ("Stay Close," "Once Upon a Time") will play Marcus Anderson, an intriguing new member of the ton. Next, Sam Phillips ("The Crown") will portray Lord Debling, a friendly member of England's upper crust with an eye-catching set of interests and enough money to remain a prime prospect for the ladies. Finally, James Phoon ("Wreck") will play Harry Dankworth, a good-looking (although not-so-intelligent) new face in the crowd.