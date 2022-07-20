Simon Pegg Has A Brutally Honest Take On His Own Past Star Wars Comments

The fanbase for the "Star Wars" universe extends far beyond general audiences. In fact, several high-profile people in showbiz have made their love for creator George Lucas' sprawling space opera known, including actor Simon Pegg. Together with his frequent collaborator Nick Frost, the "Shaun of the Dead" duo even went so far as to do a massively popular College Humor sketch, where they played bargain basement versions of C-3PO (Pegg) and R2-D2 (Frost) in a feeble attempt to do a "shot for shot remake of the entire 'Star Wars' trilogy" — but only completed one scene.

Naturally, Pegg and Frost's sketch was all done in good fun — and didn't take on the mean-spirited tone of fans who have attacked the Lucas' saga beginning with the prequel trilogy in 1999. Sad to say, Pegg recently admitted he was part of the toxic fandom who criticized the prequel films — and specifically targeted the goofy Gungan character Jar Jar Binks, who was brought to life via CGI and the movements and voice of actor Ahmed Best. What Pegg didn't know was that backlash against Jar Jar was so intense that Best contemplated suicide.

"I've apologized for the things I said about, you know, Jar Jar Binks," Pegg told SiriusXM's "Jim and Sam" radio show in a recent interview (via Mediaite). "Because, of course, there was a f***ing actor involved. He was getting a lot of flack and ... it was a human being. And because it got a lot of hate, he suffered, you know, and I feel terrible about being part of that."

But while Pegg learned his lesson, there are others who haven't, which is why the actor is broaching the touchy subject again.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.